JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he wants his five new appointees to the state veterans commission to fire the leader of the embattled St. Louis Veterans Home.
Greitens during his Monday announcement said he’s calling for changes in leadership after an independent investigation found substandard care at the home.
Some patients, families and staff have complained for months about care at the home. But prior reviews didn’t turn up any wrongdoing.
Greitens last month called for another investigation by Massachusetts nursing home consultant Harmony Healthcare International, which recommended an immediate change in leadership.
Greitens now says he wants Administrator Rolando Carter and Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Larry Kay to be replaced.
Neither Kay nor Carter immediately returned Associated Press requests for comment Monday.