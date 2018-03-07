AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage is opposing a bill that critics claim could lead to a massive cruise ship pier in Bar Harbor.

LePage vetoed a bill on Tuesday to allow voters to decide whether to create a port authority in Bar Harbor. The House and Senate strongly supported the bill.

LePage called the idea “unnecessary municipal bureaucracy” that deflects accountability from the town. He said such autonomy creates “serious safety concerns.”

The governor said municipalities can build the infrastructure to land cruise ships as effectively as a port authority.

Some residents in the coastal town worry a port authority would lead to a cruise ship pier that could worsen congestion and quality of life. Town officials say an independent port authority could ease congestion and avoid municipal debt.