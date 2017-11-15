BOSTON (AP) — Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is urging President Donald Trump’s administration to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, Hondurans and El Salvadorans.
Baker said in a Monday letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security that losing roughly 12,000 immigrants from those nations would be a “huge blow” to his state.
He said Massachusetts’ 6,000 El Salvadorans, 5,000 Haitians and 1,000 Hondurans with TPS are “overwhelmingly hard-working people” who make “valuable contributions” to the state’s economy and culture.
For the past year, the Trump administration has been reviewing the temporary authorizations, which are generally granted to residents of nations impacted by natural disasters and civil wars.
The administration has until Nov. 23 to decide whether to extend TPS for Haitians beyond Jan. 22. Hondurans and El Salvadorans also have looming deadlines.