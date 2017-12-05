NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration is gathering information on a Tennessee woman whom celebrities want freed from life in prison for fatally shooting a man who solicited her as a prostitute in 2004.
Haslam tells WPLN-FM he hasn’t seen Cyntoia Brown’s clemency appeal yet.
Haslam hasn’t released any prisoners since taking office in 2011. He’s unlikely to decide cases until his second term’s end.
On social media, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian West and Lebron James say Brown was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim wronged by the legal system.
The 29-year-old won’t be parole eligible until she’s 67.
Prosecutors say Brown killed the man to rob him. She expressed fear he would harm her.
Brown says she lived with another man who was abusive and forced her into prostitution.
