CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor has signed two executive orders supporting efforts to diversify the state’s economy.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Gov. Matt Mead signed an order Friday aimed at increasing the number of people in the state with a post-secondary degree or certificate and another one that would require the state to use technology products and services from Wyoming companies, when possible.
He also directed the Department of Transportation to look at how it might facilitate the installation of broadband infrastructure while highways are being built or repaired.
The recommendations came from the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming, or ENDOW, council. The council is tasked with finding ways for Wyoming to diversify its economy so it isn’t as reliant on the volatile mineral extraction industry.
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com