BALTIMORE (AP) — The governor of Maryland has signed legislation requiring insurers to pay to freeze the eggs and sperm of people with cancer who undergo treatments that could diminish their chances of having children.

The Baltimore Sun reports Gov. Larry Hogan signed the legislation Tuesday. The law requires insurers to pay for harvesting and freezing the eggs and sperm, but not the annual storage costs.

Cancer treatments can harm fertility and some fertility preservation procedures can cost more than $15,000.

Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults CEO and President Brock Yetso says they are proud that fertility preservation in the state is now an affordable reality for most cancer patients.

