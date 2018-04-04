RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that will soften the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items.
The Democratic governor announced Wednesday that he’d approved a bill that raises the state’s felony theft threshold from $200 to $500.
Virginia has kept its felony bar at $200 since 1980 and is tied with New Jersey for the lowest in the country. Northam said raising the threshold was a legislative priority, but had previously pushed for it to be set at $1,000.
House Republicans had blocked efforts to raise the threshold by any amount in past years but agreed to a $500 limit in exchange for Northam’s support of legislation overhauling the state’s criminal restitution system.
