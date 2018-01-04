PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard is asking South Dakota legislators to extend a law set to expire this summer that governs the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

Lawmakers during a special legislative session last year approved a compromise on so-called nonmeandered waters that sunsets in June 2018, meaning lawmakers will have to revisit the issue in the upcoming session.

The governor’s office proposed a bill this week that would move the law’s expiration date to 2021.

The law restored access to nearly 30 specific lakes for public recreation hampered after a 2017 state Supreme Court decision.

The law also says lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.

The 2018 legislative session starts next week.