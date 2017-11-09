BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is questioning whether a wide-ranging health care bill under consideration in the Senate would save the state any money.

Democratic Senate leaders are hoping for a final vote on the legislation later Thursday after debating dozens of amendments.

Senate Ways and Means Committee chairman Karen Spilka has said the measure if fully implemented could result in overall savings of up to $525 million to health care consumers by 2020.

Baker told reporters that while some of the reforms sought by the Senate might improve the delivery of health care, his big concern with the bill is that it doesn’t address costs borne by the state for Medicaid or other programs.

The Senate bill would set benchmarks for hospitals to control spending and reduce unnecessary patient readmissions.