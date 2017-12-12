AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says he wants to reverse regulators’ move to delay a gradual ramp down in compensation for new solar panel owners who generate excess energy.

Gov. Paul LePage said last week that he’s contacted Central Maine Power and the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Solar installers said reducing transmission and distribution bill credits for new customers would hurt the industry. Utility regulators voted Dec. 5 to push back the pending rule from Jan. 1 to April 30.

Public Utilities Commission spokesman Harry Lanphear said the commission hasn’t yet received petitions to change or rescind the delay. CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice said the delay will allow more time to work out the new rules’ complexities.

LePage has said utility regulators should have gotten rid of the financial incentive system altogether.