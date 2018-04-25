Share story

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s administration has proposed a new tax penalty against schools with high staff levels.

Tuesday’s proposal released to the House Education Committee sets a target ratio of one staff person for every 5.5 students. Districts that fail to meet that ratio could see a high property tax penalty.

Administration officials say if all districts complied with the new ratio, it would reduce education costs by $45 million in fiscal year 2020.

The ratio does not count staff members such as special education teachers, maintenance and security and bus drivers.

Democratic Rep. Kate Webb opposed the idea, saying the administration should instead investigate why some schools have a low student-to-staff ratio.

Democratic Rep. David Sharpe, who chairs the committee, says he will keep an open mind.

