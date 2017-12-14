HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says he’ll send the West Virginia National Guard to help deal with crime in Huntington.
Justice tells WSAZ-TV the Guard could provide aerial surveillance and “boots on the ground” to supplement city police.
He says the violence in the city, home of Marshall University, “has got to be stopped.”
The Huntington City Council held a public meeting Wednesday after the 18th homicide reported Tuesday.
Huntington police Capt. Hank Dial said the department’s number of homicide investigations this year has surpassed all records.
He asked the council to approve money for more officers.
He said most of the 18 homicides were drug-related, and that arrests were made in 13.
Another killing was reported Thursday.
___
Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com