SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has selected a southern New Mexico judge to temporarily fill a seat on the New Mexico Supreme Court.
In a statement Friday, the governor’s office said she has appointed Fifth Judicial District Judge Gary Clingman to a seat vacated by Justice Edward Chavez.
Chavez retired last month.
Martinez’s announcement came a day after a nominating commission said it was recommending she choose between Clingman and New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge Michael E. Vigil for the post.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
- US targets Russians with ties to Trump aides
Clingman, of Hobbs, has been a district judge since 1997. He’s a graduate of University of Texas and Texas Tech Law School. Martinez says he also is a former law enforcement officer.
New Mexico voters will choose a candidate in the general election to permanently fill the seat.