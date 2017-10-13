SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a bill further restricting the open carrying of firearms in California.

The governor said Friday that AB7 closes what he calls a narrow loophole in California’s existing restrictions.

The measure doesn’t ban hunting or shooting in most rural areas. It does make it a misdemeanor to openly carry a rifle or shotgun in unincorporated areas where county supervisors have made it illegal to fire a weapon.

Most counties don’t have such bans, and the ban won’t affect most areas where shooting is currently allowed.

The governor vetoed a second bill that would have required more security at gun stores.

Gun advocates praised Brown for vetoing SB464 but criticized the open carry bill as another infringement on law-abiding gun owners.