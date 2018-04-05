PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s not inclined to accept an offer from the state’s largest medical marijuana dispensary to help plug a $5 million budget hole.

The Democratic governor’s budget proposal includes a plan to hike the number of dispensary licenses from three to 15, which would create $5 million in revenue.

The Providence Journal reported that Chris Reilly, a spokesman for the Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center, told the House Finance Committee last week that the center would like to be part of the solution if the state reconsidered its plan to offer more licenses.

When asked about Reilly’s comments on Thursday, Raimondo said the plan is more about improving access to medical marijuana than raising revenues.

Lawmakers are currently working on the state’s budget.