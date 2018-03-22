AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage is nominating his chief legal counsel for a Maine District Court judgeship.
The Republican governor said Thursday he is recommending Brent Davis, a former police officer and district attorney.
He also is nominating former family law magistrate Tammy Ham-Thompson, Houlton attorney Stephen Nelson and Gorham drug prosecutor Lea-Anne Sutton for district court judgeships.
LePage has also nominated Judge Andre G. Janelle, Judge Bernard G. O’Mara and Judge Patricia G. Worth to serve as active retired judges.
The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on the governor’s judicial nominations. The state Senate votes on governor nominations.