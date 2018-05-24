RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has picked a new public schools superintendent.
Northam announced Thursday he was appointing James Lane as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction.
Lane is currently the superintendent of Chesterfield County’s public school system. Chesterfield is the state’s fifth largest school division. Lane had previously been superintendent in Goochland County and Middlesex County.
Steve Staples retired as state superintendent in January.
