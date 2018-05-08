MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — A gubernatorial forum this week is focusing on issues important to west Tennessee.

The event is taking place Thursday at the University of Tennessee at Martin and will be moderated by West Tennessee native Meg Kinnard, a political and legal affairs reporter with The Associated Press. The forum is hosted and coordinated by the university’s WestStar Leadership Program.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black, former state Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and Lee Company CEO Bill Lee have confirmed participation.

Tennessee’s primary elections are August 2.