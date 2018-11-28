SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has unveiled her budget and policy proposals for the next biennium, saying she wants to boost education funding, push campaign finance reform, ensure continued access to health insurance coverage and fund legal counseling for immigrants facing deportation.

Brown is also dedicating another $2 million in funding for legal action against the Trump administration to support what she called Oregon values and prevent retaliatory practices. Brown told reporters Wednesday that Oregon is involved in 15 lawsuits against the current administration.

Increased education funding would pay for more teachers, improve high school graduation rates and increase the school year to 180 days.

In the election this month, Democrats gained a three-fifths supermajority in the Legislature, giving them greater power to impose taxes.