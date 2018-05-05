ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has only days left to decide whether to give final approval to bills sent to him by the state legislature.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has until Tuesday to veto bills, sign them into law or allow them to become law without his signature.

The state budget, a transit expansion plan and a measure that bans drivers from holding cellphones are pieces of major legislation that Deal already has signed.

But the governor has yet to weigh in on a number of controversial bills. One would carve a new city of Eagles Landing from the existing city of Stockbridge. Another would criminalize unauthorized computer access.

The term-limited Deal also hasn’t yet considered bills that expand access to medical marijuana, allow domestic violence victims to break a lease and keep lottery winners anonymous.