COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds have gathered at the South Carolina Statehouse to honor the people who served in the Vietnam War.

Patriotic sounds and cheers of appreciation from people of all ages filled the lawn in front of the Statehouse Thursday as Gov. Henry McMaster declared National Vietnam War Veterans Day for the first time.

Veterans proudly wearing war memorabilia reminisced and exchanged stories about their time serving on the battlefield.

Many of them say it is more than a day to celebrate a proclamation, but also a time to celebrate the deep bonds that will always bind them as service members.

The almost two-decade long war claimed the lives of over 58,000 Americans.

Thursday’s proclamation comes a year after President Donald Trump officially signed the Vietnam War Recognition Act of 2017.