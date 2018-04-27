ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Nathan Deal plans to sign his final state budget during ceremonial stops across Georgia.

Deal’s office said Friday that he plans stops in Blue Ridge, Acworth, Statesboro, Tifton and Atlanta.

The Republican governor plans to highlight funding for education and children’s mental health at the events scheduled for Wednesday.

The $26 billion budget fully funds the state’s K-12 education formula after over a decade of cutbacks.

The new budget includes $100 million in borrowing for transit projects and $360 million toward the teacher retirement pension system.

Also, $16 million in funding was allocated for school safety in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February.