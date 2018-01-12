RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has granted conditional pardons to six people who are serving excessive and unjust sentences for crimes they were convicted in, a statement from his office said.

McAuliffe signed the pardons on Friday, his final day in office. The statement said the six are Travis Hassan May, Travion Blount, Messiah Johnson, Leonard Lenon Singleton, Adrian Earl Davis and Tawana Simmons Terry.

May, sentenced to 160 years in prison for several armed robberies that happened when he was 16, was pardoned on the condition that he completes a re-entry program before his release and enters a three-year period of supervised release.

Blount, who was 15 years old when he and two men held up a house party, got a partial pardon reducing his sentence to 14 years. He had been given numerous life sentences.

Johnson was sentenced to 132 years in prison for one armed robbery and maintains he’s innocent. His conditional pardon was issued without prejudice to his absolute pardon petition, which is under investigation.

Singleton was in the U.S. Navy before becoming addicted to drugs and robbing several people. He got two life sentences plus 110 years and now must undergo the re-entry program and three years of supervised release.

Davis got 38 years in prison for a series of robberies, and must also complete the program and supervised release.

Terry was sentenced to 30 years for distributing $80 worth of crack cocaine. Terry, a mother of three, was pardoned upon completing the same conditions.

McAuliffe said he is proud they will serve appropriate terms and get second chances at more productive lives. “I hope the General Assembly will consider the outrageous sentences in these cases and take appropriate steps to better balance safety and justice in the application of our laws,” he said.