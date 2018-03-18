PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is meeting with business and community leaders to discuss the state’s economy and ways to develop it.
Santander Bank and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce will host their 18th annual Economic Outlook Breakfast for the business community on Wednesday morning at the Omni Providence Hotel.
Raimondo plans to give welcoming remarks. A panel of local business and community leaders will discuss issues and challenges facing the state.
The panelists scheduled to participate are from Johnson & Johnson, the Carpionato Group, First Bristol Corporation and Infosys Digital.
The president of the chamber and the managing director of commercial real estate banking for Santander Bank are also participating.
This year’s focus is “Rhode Island’s rising economic tide.”