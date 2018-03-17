NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he strongly disagrees with a parole board’s decision to grant parole to an ex-radical convicted in the 1971 killings of two police officers.
The Democrat told reporters at Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade that the parole board’s decision to let Herman Bell go free sometime after April 17 sends the wrong signal.
The board announced Wednesday it was granting parole to the 70-year-old one-time Black Liberation Army member, described as a model inmate. Bell served 44 years behind bars.
Bell’s supporters include relatives of one slain officer. He’d been denied parole seven times before.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam
The officers were shot multiple times after responding to a domestic violence report at a Harlem public housing complex in May 1971. Prosecutors said Bell and an accomplice had set a trap.