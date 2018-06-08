PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says the lawyer responsible for missing a costly Superior Court deadline should face criminal charges.

WPRI-TV reports that the Democrat said Thursday the attorney should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Providence Journal reports the state requested an investigation.

The state missed a May 23 deadline to appeal the decision because its attorney, Gregory Hazian, didn’t notify the agency about the deadline. Officials also learned Hazian was removed from the state’s attorney rolls in January for not completing education requirements.

It’s illegal to practice law without authorization. Hazian resigned Monday.

The case involved Medicaid payments to nursing homes. A state agency lost the judgment, which could cost $24 million through 2019.

The state is now seeking a settlement in the case.