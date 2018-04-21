CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is asking his counterpart in Iowa if a flag that Citadel cadets flew before the Civil War can stay at the South Carolina military college.

Iowa has allowed The Citadel to keep the red flag with the white palmetto tree and crescent emblem since 2010 when a museum realized its significance.

The flag flew over a South Carolina island a few months before the start of the Civil War when Citadel cadets stopped a Union resupply mission.

An Iowa Civil War soldier took the flag home at the end of the war.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to make the loan to The Citadel permanent. The deal is set to expire in 2021.

