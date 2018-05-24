RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Virginia’s fifth-largest school system has been appointed state superintendent of public instruction.

News outlets report James Lane was appointed Thursday by Gov. Ralph Northam, who said Lane’s experience as superintendent, school administrator and teacher has given him “deep grounding” in education.

Lane has been superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools since 2016. He says he plans to emphasize early-childhood education and workforce preparation.

Steve Constantino has served as the interim state superintendent since Steven R. Staples retired in January. The governor says Constantino will continue as the state’s chief academic officer.

Lane received a master’s in school administration from North Carolina State University and a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia. He also holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.