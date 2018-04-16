JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed a new circuit judge for Mississippi’s largest county.
Joseph Anthony Sclafani of Clinton becomes a judge April 23. He will succeed Judge William A. Gowan Jr., who retired March 31.
Sclafani will serve the rest of the term, which expires in January.
Candidates have a May 11 deadline to qualify for this and other judicial races that will be on the November ballot.
Sclafani earned his law degree from Mississippi College in 1999 and worked as a law clerk for Judge E. Grady Jolly of the U.S. 5th Court of Appeals.
From 2000 to 2003, Sclafani worked for a law firm in Palo Alto, California. Since 2003, he has been in private practice with the Jackson-based law firm of Brunini, Grantham, Grower and Hewes.