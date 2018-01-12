PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced a new retreat designed to shorten the amount of time before a foster family receives their license.

The Providence Journal reports the retreat scheduled March 9-11 can host up to 200 families. The three-day retreat will count for 16 to 20 hours of the 30-hour training process for foster families normally spread over a 10-week period.

The Democratic governor says the retreat is part of the state’s commitment to make sure children “grow up in a safe, loving environment and not in poverty.”

Two foundations are supporting the retreat through $95,000 in grants.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Children Youth and Families says they will base the retreat’s success on how many families become fully licensed.