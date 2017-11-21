VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced a new state grant to help a cidery open a new facility in Virginia Beach.

McAuliffe announced Monday that he’d approved a $20,000 grant to Farmhouse Cidery to open the largest hard cider production facility in the region.

Farmhouse will invest $750,000, create nine new jobs and purchase about 3 million pounds of apples grown in Virginia.

The City of Virginia Beach will match the state grant with its own funds.