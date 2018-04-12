AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage is backing two new judicial nominations.

The governor this week said he is re-nominating Hampden resident Gregory Campbell as District Court Judge in Bangor. Campbell previously worked in both the Penobscot and Piscataquis County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Bangor.

LePage also nominated Judge Christine Foster of Portland to serve as Active Retired Judge for the District Court.

Judge Foster has served in the Maine District Court for more than two decades. Previously, she worked in the Maine Attorney General’s Office and as associate corporation counsel representing the City of Portland.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee will schedule public hearings on the judicial nominations.