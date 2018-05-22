KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The federal government is suing over the results of a Kansas City area-Teamsters union election.

The lawsuit filed by U.S. Secretary of Labor R. Alexander Acosta is seeking a new election to be conducted under federal supervision.

Local 41 President Ralph Stubbs and his slate of candidates won re-election in November over two rival slates, each of which protested the election.

The lawsuit raises concerns about how members’ ballots were collected and a posting on the union’s Facebook page that promoted Stubbs’ candidacy.

The union didn’t return a call Tuesday seeking comment. An investigation by the Teamsters’ trial board found no evidence that the problems influenced the election.

The Kansas City Star reports the Labor Department brought only four similar lawsuits last year out of 87 election complaints.

