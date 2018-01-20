PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The federal government shutdown has shuttered the Philadelphia sites where the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were signed and the Liberty Bell hangs.

Security guards stood around Independence Hall on Saturday, shooing away people who got too close. A park ranger did the same at the doorway into the building that surrounds the bell.

But the visitors’ center at Independence National Historical Park remained open Saturday.

Dozens of visitors still gathered around the cobblestone street that divides the two monuments, snapping photographs of the tall white tower atop Independence Hall. Some also shot photos of the bell, which was visible through a window.