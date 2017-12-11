BERLIN (AP) — The German government is condemning anti-Semitic incidents that took place during protests in cities across Germany in recent days.
The demonstrations were called in response to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the announced move of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump’s decision has been widely condemned as undermining efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that the burning of Israeli flags and anti-Semitic insults directed at Israel and Jews were “shameful.”
Seibert said Germany feels a close affinity to Israel and Jews around the world, and will therefore counter anti-Semitic incitement whenever it occurs.
Anti-Semitism was a core part of Nazi ideology that led to the killing of over 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.