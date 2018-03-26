YORK, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., are scheduled to speak at a public memorial for two Pennsylvania firefighters killed in the collapse of a former piano factory.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich is also slated to speak at the service in York on Wednesday honoring firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

They were killed last week when a large section of the factory’s wall collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were injured.

Flanscha and Anthony had been looking for hot spots and searching for the cause of an earlier blaze at the factory.

A private funeral for Flanscha is scheduled for Tuesday. Anthony’s funeral will be Thursday and will be open to the public.