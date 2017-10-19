COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants a utility to stop charging ratepayers for a scuttled nuclear reactor project.
In a letter to SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh, McMaster wrote Thursday that it’s “the right thing to do” for the power company to stop charging customers $37 million a month for the abandoned project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.
SCANA subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. and state-owned utility Santee Cooper halted the project earlier this year after the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse.
SCE&G customers have paid nearly $2 billion for the reactors. SCANA is expecting a nearly $1 billion settlement from Westinghouse parent company Toshiba, money McMaster says should also be used to repay customers.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
State and federal authorities are investigating the debacle, along with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com