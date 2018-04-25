MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House has failed to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill that would give the state more power to regulate children’s products containing unsafe chemicals.

The house voted 94 to 53 against Scott’s veto on Wednesday. Supporters needed a two-thirds majority, or 98 votes, to pass the bill into law. The vote fell primarily along party lines.

Scott had argued the bill would “jeopardize jobs and make Vermont less competitive for business.”

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group had pushed for the measure. VPIRG Executive Director Paul Burns said in a statement “one-third of the House made it harder to protect kids.”

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says she’s “disappointed” by the decision and that she will keep working on similar legislation.