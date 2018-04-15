ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says President Donald Trump should not dismiss special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the governor made his remarks at a Pinellas County Republican Party dinner Saturday night. He told the crowd Trump is “going to decide what he wants to do. He gets to make that decision. I wouldn’t dismiss him.”

Scott recently announced he will challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in November. He also told the crowd he supports Trump’s decision to launch a missile strike against Syria on Friday. He said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been killing his own citizens using chemical weapons.

Scott said, “I think the president acted within his power and did the right thing.”