MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has proposed a $150 million correctional campus.

Vermont Public Radio reports the proposed Franklin County facility is part of the Scott administration’s plan to upgrade correctional and mental health facilities. Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says the facility is part of a 10-year plan.

It would include over 600 beds for male and female inmates, 120 beds for federal offenders, 50 forensic beds and space for juvenile offenders. Officials plan to close multiple prisons in the state and build an expanded mental health facility in Middlesex.

Gobeille says the goal is to build a facility that serves “multiple different populations.” Gobeille says the state also hopes to relieve hospitals offering mental health services.

The House and Senate Institutions committees will review the plan.

