LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s chief gambling watchdog will step down next week.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday announced the resignation of Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett. His replacement was not immediately announced.

Sandoval in a statement says Burnett “impressively balanced” leading the regulatory board while ensuring that the industry “maintained flexibility to innovate.”

Burnett was appointed chairman in 2012.

Burnett says he is proud of the work of the board, which handled “unprecedented regulatory challenges” during his tenure.

Earlier this year, Burnett came under scrutiny due to his decision to secretly record a conversation in 2016 with Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt over corruption concerns involving casino representatives. The move prompted a legislative inquiry.

Burnett plans to join a law firm with offices in Reno and Las Vegas.