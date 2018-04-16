PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo will travel to San Diego and Washington, D.C., this week to make two speeches and attend at least one fundraising event.

Raimondo’s office says she will speak to female executives Monday at a conference held by Arizona State University and Global Silicon Valley, an investment firm. The Democrat will discuss the state’s efforts to invest in education and job training programs.

WPRI-TV reports that Raimondo will attend a fundraiser hosted by Global Silicon Valley executives while in California.

The governor will then fly to Washington on Tuesday to speak with the North America’s Building Trades Unions about Rhode Island’s infrastructure programs.

Raimondo’s office says the state will be reimbursed for all political travel. She will be back in Rhode Island on Wednesday.