PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has ceremonially signed legislation prohibiting domestic abusers from possessing firearms.

The measure requires anyone subject to a domestic protective order issued by a court to surrender guns. The General Assembly passed it during a rare fall session.

The Democratic governor held a signing ceremony Monday at the state house. Lawmakers and advocates attended.

Raimondo says the legislation will save lives. She says people who abuse their partners, spouses or kids simply shouldn’t have access to a firearm.

Her office says Rhode Island joins 27 other states and Washington, D.C. in prohibiting domestic abusers from owning firearms.

Raimondo signed the bill earlier this month after it was transmitted to her and it took effect immediately.

It was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi and Democratic Sen. Harold Metts.