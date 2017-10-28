PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has chosen directors for two state departments.

The Democratic governor says she’s appointing Elizabeth Tanner to lead the Department of Business Regulation and Mark Furcolo to lead the Department of Revenue.

Tanner is currently the executive vice president of client services at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. She will oversee the implementation of state laws mandating the regulation and licensing of designated businesses, professions and occupations.

Furcolo most recently worked as a senior vice president at Dealertrack Technologies, a software provider for the auto industry. He will oversee the department’s four state divisions: Lottery, Motor Vehicles, Municipal Finance and Taxation, as well as the Office of Revenue Analysis.

Raimondo says improving Rhode Island’s business climate is a priority and she’s confident they’ll keep the momentum going.