MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott and Treasurer Beth Pearce are going to be discussing ways to improve the delivery of personal finance resources to the state’s residents.

Scott, a Republican, and the Democratic Pearce are planning to announce Thursday in Montpelier a new partnership and the formation of a Financial Literacy Working Group.

They will be joined by Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak and leaders of the commission.