BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is supporting an expansion of Medicaid in the state.

The Republican on Tuesday started appearing in an ad urging voters to approve an initiative called Proposition 2.

An estimated 62,000 working Idahoans are believed to be in a gap population that earns too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for insurance subsidies.

Idaho lawmakers could have resolved the gap by expanding Medicaid as allowed under the Affordable Care Act but have refused for years, citing too much opposition to the federal law.

Otter says allowing the gap to persist any longer isn’t an option.