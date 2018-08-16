BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Butch Otter announced that Eagle resident and small business owner C. Scott Grow has been appointed to fill the term of former District 14 State Sen. Marv Hagedorn.

KTVB-TV reports Otter announced the appointment Wednesday. Hagedorn resigned from the Idaho Senate earlier this year and was appointed by Otter last month to assume leadership of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services in Boise.

Grow will complete the remainder of Hagedorn’s term, which ends in December.

Grow won the May 2018 Republican primary election for the seat being vacated by Hagedorn.

His appointment is effective immediately.

