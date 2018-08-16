BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Butch Otter announced that Eagle resident and small business owner C. Scott Grow has been appointed to fill the term of former District 14 State Sen. Marv Hagedorn.
KTVB-TV reports Otter announced the appointment Wednesday. Hagedorn resigned from the Idaho Senate earlier this year and was appointed by Otter last month to assume leadership of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services in Boise.
Grow will complete the remainder of Hagedorn’s term, which ends in December.
Grow won the May 2018 Republican primary election for the seat being vacated by Hagedorn.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- A Pearl Jam poster depicting a dead President Trump draws controversy in Montana Senate race
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- 5 take-aways from primary election, a night of firsts
His appointment is effective immediately.
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/