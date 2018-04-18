PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff to honor former first lady Barbara Bush.

Raimondo’s order on Wednesday applies to all U.S. and Rhode Island flags at state buildings. It is in accordance with a presidential proclamation.

Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Raimondo says she remembers Bush as a strong woman, unafraid to speak her mind in the national spotlight.

Bush brought a plainspoken, grandmotherly style to Washington, according to her Associated Press obituary . She was one of only two first ladies in American history, along with Abigail Adams, to be the wife and mother of a U.S. president.

Her 73-year marriage to former president George H.W. Bush was the longest of any presidential couple.