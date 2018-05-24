LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Energy Summit, a symposium for exploring the future of carbon-based energy and its relation to the Wyoming economy, was held at the University of Wyoming.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Gov. Matt Mead and energy journalist and author Robert Bryce kicked off the summit Wednesday with discussions on renewable energy, the need for innovation and the importance of inexpensive, abundant and reliable electricity.

Mead spoke of his vision for Wyoming’s future. He highlighted some of the innovation taking place in the state, including the University of Wyoming’s recent efforts that could help those in the energy sector extract more value out of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Bryce said the country must embrace the advantages offered by hydrocarbons such as oil and gas, even as it looks to add solar and wind to its grid.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com