AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage’s wife says former President Donald Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon has lobbied her to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Maine next year.

Ann LePage told Massachusetts radio host Howie Carr on Friday that Bannon told her to talk to her husband and to “pray about it.” The Bangor Daily News reports she played coy on air and said she didn’t know if her husband would want her to run against U.S. independent Sen. Angus King.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has opted not to run in 2018 against King.

Ann LePage has mostly stayed out of the political spotlight since her husband was elected in 2010, but she has advocated for military families.

She says she was “dumbfounded” when Bannon, chief of Brietbart News, called her.

